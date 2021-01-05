The Green River District Health Department received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine for Daviess County just before the Christmas holiday, Public Health Director Clay Horton said, and since then, all of those have been administered.
“In Daviess County, we’ve got a lot more people in line than we have vaccine. In fact, we’re out of vaccine in Daviess County and we’re trying to get more,” he said. “We’re also talking to other partners in the community that may have some vaccine and trying to steer some of these health care workers to them so that they don’t have to wait as long.”
Currently, GRDHD is distributing vaccine doses to A1 personnel, as per the Kentucky Department of Public Health. This includes non-hospital based primary health care workers and emergency management personnel, according to Horton. He said many EMS workers in the community have already received vaccines.
GRDHD also received 40 doses for Henderson County, some of which still need to be administered. Horton said the smaller counties in the district have also received their allocations of vaccines but later than Daviess and Henderson counties. He said the health department is working to get 1A personnel scheduled to receive doses in those counties this week.
Horton said he does not have an exact date for when GRDHD will receive another shipment of vaccines for Daviess County, but said it would be next week at the earliest.
“We’ve been talking to the Kentucky Department of Public Health trying to get more and put in a request. It doesn’t look like we’re going to get any this week,” he said.
Horton said GRDHD may be able to move to 1B vaccine distribution by February, but the date is not set in stone.
The 1B category includes law enforcement, corrections employees, frontline essential workers, individuals ages 70 years or older, as well as teachers and school staff members, Horton said.
“I don’t have an exact date on when we’re going to be able to move to 1B,” he said. “My guess would be it’s probably going to be the first of February but it could be sooner and it could be just a little bit later just depending on the supply of vaccine and where things stand at that point.”
