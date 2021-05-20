Green River District Health Department is working to gain access to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and the necessary tools to store it at ultra-low temperatures now that the vaccine has been authorized for children ages 12 to 15, according to Public Health Director Clay Horton.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week that it expanded the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine to include adolescents ages 12 through 15. The EUA was originally issued in December 2020 to include individuals ages 16 and older.
The FDA has stated that the known potential benefits of authorizing the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older outweigh potential risks.
“Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations,” said acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock in the announcement.
In a clinical trial including adolescents ages 12 through 15, the Pfizer vaccine had 100% effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 among its 1,005 participants who had not previously been infected with the virus.
Side effects of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents in the clinical trial were similar to those of adults, including pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, chills, muscle pain, fever and joint pain, many of which were more commonly reported following the booster dose.
Although GRDHD currently has only administered the Moderna vaccine, Horton said it is working on a plan to be able to store and administer the Pfizer vaccine.
“We haven’t had a lot of activity yet, although, we weren’t quite set up to do the 12 and up age group because we weren’t using Pfizer vaccines, so we’ve been working on getting it arranged so that we can store that,” he said.
In the meantime, he said the health department is focused on working with schools and other local entities.
“What we’re focusing on is some outreach and promoting some events and encouraging people to get vaccinated,” he said.
Owensboro Health is equipped and currently administering the Pfizer vaccine for individuals ages 12 and older, however, Jason Collins, director of inpatient pharmacy, said.
“We have seen people coming in to get vaccines ages 12-18. Of course, you have to have a parental or guardian consent, but we have seen that,” he said. “We’re here to help people if they want it.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
