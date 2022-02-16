Local families are encouraged to help scientists track bird population trends by participating in the annual Great Backyard Bird Count.
Count the birds in your yard, roadside, park or neighborhood for as little as 15 minutes during one or more days from Friday, Feb. 18, through Monday, Feb. 21, and submit your findings and photos at birdcount.org.
A Daviess County Audubon Society count along the Horse Fork Creek Trail on the David C. Adkisson Greenbelt Park is planned for 9 a.m. Saturday.
To walk the eastern half of the trail, meet at the Fairview Drive parking lot across from Horse Fork Creek Park. To walk the western part, meet at the Higdon Road/Veach Road parking lot. Plan to spend at least 60 to 90 minutes.
At 9 a.m. Monday, a community count will be held at the Virginia Miles Nature Center behind Owensboro Community & Technical College.
Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars. A few spare pairs will be available to use on both counts to view resident birds, from tiny chickadees to great blue herons.
