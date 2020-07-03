The Hemmings Motor News Great Race won’t be rolling into town next month with 120 vintage cars from Japan, England, Germany, Canada and all over the United States after all.
The race was originally slated to stop in Owensboro on June 24, but it was pushed back to Aug. 22-30 by the growing coronavirus pandemic.
Now, it’s been pushed back to June 2021 in hopes that the pandemic will be over by then.
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the good news is that the race still plans to stop in Owensboro on what will be the opening day of ROMP at Yellow Creek Park.
It should be a major event for the city, he said.
The annual event features cars that date back as far as 1909 in a time-speed-distance race from San Antonio, Texas, to Greenville, South Carolina.
It’s scheduled to begin on June 19 and end on June 27.
“The safety of Great Racers, their support crews and our staff is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event in the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing,” race director Jeff Stumb said in a news release.
He said, “The recent surge in the number of virus cases in states like Texas made it impossible to guarantee it going forward safely. I have never worked so hard on anything in my life. No one will ever be able to say we didn’t try.”
Stumb said, “We are still looking forward to visiting all of the great cities we had lined up, and we are going to brand the 2021 Great Race as the ‘Most Anticipated Great Race Ever’.”
The nine-day, 2,300-mile race will bring 120 of antique automobiles to 19 cities in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
More than $158,000 will be awarded to top finishers in several divisions.
When the event was expected in June and no one had heard of coronavirus, Stumb said in a news release, “When the Great Race pulls into a city, it becomes an instant festival. Last year, we had a couple of overnight stops with more than 10,000 spectators on our way to having 250,000 people see the Great Race during the event.”
In Kentucky, the race will stop in Paducah, Owensboro, Bardstown and Georgetown.
All vehicles have to be manufactured before 1975.
The race, which shares its name with a 1965 movie about another race, ran for the first time in 1983.
