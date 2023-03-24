In 2021, The Hemmings Motor News Great Race brought 115 vintage vehicles into Owensboro on a 2,300-mile road rally from San Antonio to Greenville, South Carolina.
Jeff Stumb, race director, said the racers enjoyed the city so much that they talked about it for months.
So, the Great Race is coming back June 22, 2024, starting a 2,300-mile race from Owensboro to Gardiner, Maine, population 5,961
“What a thrill to be back,” Stumb told a gathering of city, county and other local officials Thursday morning outside the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Owensboro/Waterfront — where the starting line will be. “What we experienced here was wonderful.”
Stumb is expecting 120 cars next year, with drivers from Australia, Japan, Germany, France and other countries.
Some of them will be arriving in Owensboro on June 17, and all 500 people should be here by June 19, he said.
Stumb said events are planned for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, Owensboro Convention Center and Green River Distilling Co. that week.
Dave Kirk, destination management director of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the participants will account for 1,200 room-nights in local hotels.
Stumb said race officials and drivers will be out in the community every day.
Mayor Tom Watson told the crowd, “I’m extremely happy. I fell in love with these cars in 2021. People will come from hours away to see them.”
More from this section
In 2021, several hundred people lined downtown streets to watch the vintage vehicles roll into town.
Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen told Stumb, “We’re honored. We have a history of racers in the community. I hope you come back again.”
The Great Race describes itself as “an antique, vintage and collector car competitive controlled-speed endurance road rally on public highways.”
It says, “The course instructions require the competing teams to drive at or below the posted speed limits at all times.”
All cars must have been built in 1974 or earlier.
“For purposes of scoring, the older the vehicle, the better the age factor adjustment the team will receive,” the race’s website says.
Each car has a driver, navigator and a support team.
The Great Race is based on a 1908 race that ran from New York to Alaska, Japan and on to Paris.
The entry fee is $6,500 for private vehicles and $9,000 for corporate-owned vehicles.
The grand champion takes home a prize of $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.