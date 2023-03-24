RACE

Dave Kirk, destination management director of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, introduces Jeff Stumb, race director, on Thursday during the announcement of the return of The Great American Road Race coming back to Owensboro in 2024.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

In 2021, The Hemmings Motor News Great Race brought 115 vintage vehicles into Owensboro on a 2,300-mile road rally from San Antonio to Greenville, South Carolina.

Jeff Stumb, race director, said the racers enjoyed the city so much that they talked about it for months.

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.