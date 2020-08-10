Great White and The League of Dangerous Gentlemen will be in Beaver Dam on Sept. 26 for “Tailgatin’ at the Dam” in Beaver Dam City Park.
The show was originally scheduled for Aug. 15, but promoter Heath Eric said, “Out of an abundance of caution regarding the increase in regional and national COVID-19 cases, Great White made the decision to request a later date in September. We were happy to work with them to accommodate this request. We are all focused on safety as our top priority.”
Tickets are available at BeaverDamAmp.com
They range from $124.50 to $204.50 per vehicle.
Each ticket is for a vehicle with up to four people inside.
Only cars and pickups are allowed.
Eric said all previously sold tickets will be honored for the new date.
He said, “This is a real concert. Great White will be there and the League of Dangerous Gentlemen will be there, performing on a big stage with sound and lights.”
Eric said, “We will have a massive 45 feet by 33.5 feet video screen next to the stage so all can see.”
He said the stage will be three times the size of the one the Kentucky HeadHunters used in June.
“And this one has an upper deck,” Eric said. “We’re also bringing in more sound and lights.”
He said, “Coolers are allowed. You must be 21 and over to consume alcohol. Be prepared to show ID when going through security.”
Eric said people should go to BeaverDamAmp.com for a list of what can and can’t be brought into the concert.
He said, “We will be giving away prizes before the show and having some fun.”
The park is at 217 S. Main St. in Beaver Dam.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
The show starts at dusk.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
