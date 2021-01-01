Jim Estes has sold Greater Owensboro Realty Co., 1035 Frederica St., to Darrell Vanover, an agent at the company for the past 12 years.
But Estes said he’s not retiring.
“I will still be one of the agents and still manage properties,” he said. “I’m just handing off responsibility.”
One of the properties Estes will continue to manage is the former Macy’s building at Towne Square Mall.
Earlier this year, a group of local investors — Owensboro Indoor Sports LLC — bought the old Macy’s property for $1.25 million with plans to turn it into an 80,000-square-foot indoor sports complex.
Those are still the plans, Estes said, but they’ve been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I have several large and medium-sized companies lined up to take sponsorships,” he said.
Those include everything from naming rights for the floor to naming rights for the entire complex.
But, Estes said none of the companies want to move forward until they have an idea when the facility can be used.
“I don’t want to say we’re at a standstill, but we kind of are,” he said.
With people already being vaccinated against the virus, Estes is hoping that crowds will be able to gather for sporting events in the relatively near future. He said he believes people are ready to attend events again once it’s safe.
“I think we’ll see something move out there,” Estes said. “I think tourism, especially sports tourism, will be stronger, because people have missed it so much.”
Jared Bratcher, sports marketing director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said last summer that an indoor sports complex “would be the largest tourism dollar driver in the area.”
Vanover said Greater Owensboro Realty has 11 agents and did about $32 million worth of home sales in 2020.
2021, he said, will see two new agents.
The goal, he said, is to reach $40 million in sales in 2021.
“I’m excited,” Vanover said. “Owensboro is insulated from severe economic problems because of our diverse economy.”
And interest rates, he said, “are super low.”
Estes said sales have grown every year at the agency.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
