Spring had better be here for sure this time, or I’m gonna be really annoyed.
I just got my hair cut — my summer cut — after weighing the odds that the freezing temperatures are finally gone for good.
I generally grow my hair longer in the winter because it keeps my ears warm, but this year, my hair had gotten even longer than usual because I had to cancel my last two hair appointments, and by the time I could reschedule, it was cold outside, so I just had to wait for things to warm up.
In the meantime, though, my grandkids had introduced me to their fun hair coloring kit — a set of colored chalks that you just comb into your hair and then wash right out.
Interestingly, the one who uses them the most is Brody Coyote, who likes to add a dash of color to match whatever shirt he is wearing to first grade.
I like a boy with style.
And this was right up my alley.
I’ve always secretly admired people who color their hair with bright neon shades … but because I am shy by nature, I wasn’t comfortable with something so flashy — or permanent.
As you can see from my photo, I gave up coloring my hair back during the pandemic. That was a move I had been wanting to make for awhile, but the lockdown provided the perfect opportunity to get past that awkward skunky grow-out phase.
Some of my friends like the results, some don’t. I don’t care either way; I like it, and mine is the only opinion that matters on this topic.
To be honest, I liked the auburn color I dyed my hair with too, but it was just such a pain in the wazoo to keep touching it up all the time.
But these chalks — well, they open up a whole new world: Color without the commitment.
And fun colors, at that.
I bought a set with a rainbow of color choices, and tried them out at first at home and on weekends where only my dog and I would be able to evaluate the outcome.
My first experiment involved a subtle shade of violet on my bangs. Just for fun, I also tinted one of Roof’s ears.
We both liked it.
A couple of weeks ago, I added a blue patch and a yellow patch, my way of showing support for the people of Ukraine.
Then, for St. Patrick’s Day, I added a cheery splash of green. Nothing crazy, mind you; just an emerald highlight.
That was also the day I went to get my hair cut.
My stylist (two words I never thought could be attributed to me) smiled approvingly as I walked in. “Fun!” she said, and I smiled back. She got it.
“Do you just want a trim?” she asked, combing her fingers through my hair, which by now reached past my shoulders.
“No, cut it short,” I said.
She raised her eyebrows. “How short?”
I looked around the salon and spied a woman sitting in a nearby chair. “Like that,” I said.
She blinked. “Oh, that short? Well, here we go.”
Here we went indeed.
I was a lot lighter walking out than I was walking in; easiest weight-loss program ever.
I went home and sat on the patio, basking in the sunshine and blue skies of early spring.
And lucky me: My ears were perfectly comfortable.
