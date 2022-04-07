The 28th annual Green River 5K Run/Walk takes to Calhoun on Saturday, April 16.
The race begins 7 a.m. at Calhoun Elementary School and the course take runners down Main Street by the river and down Richland Road, where there is a turnaround, before heading down Walnut Street.
Pre-registration is $10 while day of registration is $12.
To register, call Nancy Dant at 270-313-5647.
Forms are also available at the Calhoun Post Office, McLean County Fitness in Calhoun, Dr. Ralph Thacker’s office in Livermore, Taylor’s Fitness in Island, B.G.’s and Laurie’s Super Saver in Beech Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.