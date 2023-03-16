Green River Distilling Co. has added Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon to its brand and is moving into 25 markets, the company said Wednesday.
The list includes Alabama, California, Colorado, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Green River Wheated has 70% Kentucky-grown corn, 21% wheat and 9% six-row barley.
It will be available in the distillery’s gift shop March 31.
Dan Callaway, vice president of new product development for the company, said in a news release, “Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon leads with a beautiful peach and caramel aroma coupled with apricot and cinnamon. Bursting with flavor, on the palate you’ll find toffee, pastry and hazelnut that guide toward a honeyed finish that’s smooth and balanced.”
“In contrast with Green River Bourbon, which brings a hearty backbone of rye spice, the wheated expression lends itself to easy drinking while holding its own distinct character. It’s a wonderful take on a classic Kentucky recipe and the perfect addition to the iconic Green River brand.”
The new product is 90 proof and sold at a suggested retail price of $34.99.
Aaron Harris, Green River’s head distiller, who joined the company last fall, said, “We’re energized by how the bourbon community has embraced Green River. Green River is a brand with a distinct and storied history, and we embrace it fully while remaining future-looking to create delicious new whiskies that delight bourbon enthusiasts and casual consumers across the U.S.”
Green River was founded in 1885 and brought back in 2020 by Terressentia Corp.
The company was bought by Bardstown Bourbon Company last July.
Green River is also launching Green River Full Proof Single Barrel at 119 proof.
The company said, “A limited number of single barrels will be available annually for purchase by the barrel to select on- and off-premise retailers. Each retailer will be able to hand-select their unique single barrel on-site at the distillery.”
The suggested retail price is $59.99.
