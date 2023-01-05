The Green River Area Community Foundation will celebrate 30 years in operation this year and will begin 2023 by awarding a total of $50,000 in grants to 10 regional nonprofit organizations.
The grants will be distributed today, Jan. 5, at the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s “Rooster Booster” breakfast.
Green River Area Community Foundation Executive Director Amy Silvert said the grants being distributed today are just part of the funds the foundation allocates to regional nonprofit groups each year.
“That’s a fraction of the funds that go out annually,” she said.
The foundation averages support of “$1 million to $1.5 million in investments” to nonprofit groups annually, Silvert said.
The foundation was formed in 1993 as the Community Foundation of Owensboro-Daviess County, after a community survey sponsored by the Messenger-Inquirer found the city needed a community foundation to increase philanthropy. The organization is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Louisville.
In 2009, the organization expanded outside Daviess County to cover the entire Green River region.
“We’ve grown and expanded our reach,” Silvert said. “Over the years, we’ve grown our investments.”
The foundation works with people who want to make charitable contributions either thorough a set pool of money or through permanent endowments where the funds are invested and returns are donated to nonprofit groups.
The foundation works with over 90 funds, set up by businesses and individuals.
“The larger portion of dollars that go out are individuals that are philanthropic, and they set up accounts through the Community Foundation,” Silvert said.
The Community Foundation works with people and businesses to set up private charitable endowments, handling the legal requirements for the client.
“It simplifies things to set a foundation up through the Community Foundation,” Silvert said.
The grants distributed Thursday come from the foundation’s Owensboro Daviess County Endowment Fund and the Green River Area Community Foundation Endowment. The foundation solicited for applications last September. The organization received 55 applications for funds, Silvert said.
“We wish we could have funded them all,” she said.
The agencies that weren’t funded through the grants are kept in mind and are referred to clients selecting where they want their charitable dollars to go.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@JamesMayse
