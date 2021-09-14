The Green River Area Community Foundation has new areas of focus for its grant program this year.
Last year the organization partnered with the United Way of the Ohio Valley to develop the COVID-19 Response Fund. The fund donated about half a million dollars to organizations that were impacted by the coronavirus for things like utility and rent assistance, and food banks.
Amy Silvert, GRACF executive director, said the two organizations saw immediate needs from nonprofits arise in the early days of the pandemic. They needed help adapting to abrupt changes to ensure health and safety for their clients and staff.
“Within those first couple months, the Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund Council shifted to prioritize our grant funding towards those agencies who were providing food and shelter for those in greatest need,” Silvert said. “Covid-related grant requests have slowed down this year, so it’s time to help our nonprofits who have faced negative financial impacts, yet continue to make a positive impact on our community.”
Greg Longtime, chair of the GRACF Grantmaking Committee, said after GRACF paused its regular grant applications last year to assist organizations through the pandemic “we are back this year, accepting grant applications with new areas of focus.”
This year’s funds will be awarded to 501c3 nonprofits in Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Ohio, Union, and Webster counties. Specific areas of focus include: nonprofits providing health and dental services to the poor and needy in the Owensboro/Green River area; shelters, homes, and facilities for the homeless in the Owensboro/Green River area; and nonprofits providing child welfare or youth-focused programming in Daviess County.
Grants can be requested in amounts of $7,500, with a total of $30,000 ear-marked for this year’s awards. Grants will be given out in January 2022, and the application deadline is Oct. 29.
The GRACF Grantmaking Committee will give priority to nonprofits that impact the community, are successful in their mission, and who experienced a negative financial impact by the pandemic.
GRACF is also still accepting donations of any amount from individuals, corporations, or other groups interested in supporting the community grants. Those interested in contributing to the cause, or those with questions regarding the grant application, can contact Silvert at amy@ greenrivercf.org.
The grant application can be completed and submitted online at https://www. grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=cflouisville. The application link can also be found on the Green River Area Community Foundation Facebook page.
GRACF began in 1993 as the Community Foundation of Owensboro-Daviess County, and since then has developed into a foundation with regional focus. Now known as the GRACF, the group focuses on serving Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Ohio, Union, and Webster counties. It is an affiliate foundation of the Community Foundation of Louisville.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
