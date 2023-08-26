Well, at least somebody is getting some good out of this extreme heat.
The mercury has climbed into the mid-90s every day this week, and the heat index has been well above 100 degrees each day.
Green River Distilling posted on Facebook this week: “We are loving this extra hot weather this week! Sincerely, the Green River barrels.”
Why are the barrels loving this heat?
Aaron Harris, head distiller and operations manager at Green River, said it’s because “we’re getting maximum pull” in the barrels.
In warmer weather, the wood in the barrels expands and the bourbon seeps into the pores of the charred white oak barrels.
It picks up particulates from the wood.
And then, as the temperatures cool, the liquid draws back out of the wood, taking the particulates with it.
That’s how bourbon gets its flavor.
Night time temperatures are expected to be in the 50s next week.
At Green River, there are a lot of barrels to benefit from the heat.
The distillery is producing 104,000 barrels of bourbon and rye a year.
The company’s signature Green River bourbon is now in 25 states.
But 80% of the distillery’s whiskey is made for other companies.
The Green River brand was created in 1885 and brought back in 2020 by Terressentia Corp.
The distillery was bought by Bardstown Bourbon Company in July 2022.
