Green River Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey moved into the Nashville market Thursday with a team from Owensboro’s Green River Distilling Co. staging a launch event there.
The distillery is slowly rolling out the new bourbon, with plans to be in all 50 states within five years.
Jacob Call, master distiller and director of operations, created the new version of the iconic drink made from a mash of 70% corn, 21% rye and 9% malted barley.
The recipe for the whiskey, which hadn’t been distilled since a fire destroyed the original distillery in 1918, didn’t exist.
So, Call created what he thought it would taste like in 2022.
“It’s delicious,” Colleen Thomas, vice president of operations for the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, told the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Rooster Booster Breakfast on Thursday morning.
She gave a state of the bourbon industry report to the gathering.
Call said, “Green River was the brand that put Owensboro at the center of the bourbon industry before Prohibition.”
His family has been making whiskey in Kentucky since 1791, making it one of the oldest bourbon families in the state.
Thomas said the KDA has 50 members with 65 distilleries.
She said the number of distilleries in the state has grown from 19 in 2009 to 95 today.
Ninety-five percent of bourbon is made in Kentucky, Thomas said.
She said the industry has a $9 billion impact on the state and creates 22,500 jobs with a payroll of $1.23 billion.
Thomas said 10.3 million barrels of bourbon are aging in Kentucky rickhouses today.
That’s an all-time record, she said.
Before COVID-19, Thomas said, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail was drawing more than 1 million visitors a year.
And Green River Distilling is the western gateway to the trail, she said.
Simon Burch, Green River Spirits’ chief executive officer, said recently that the Owensboro distillery was drawing 5,000 visitors a year before the coronavirus pandemic.
Within five years, he said, he expects that number to reach 50,000.
TheTravel.com, a website that says it serves “a community of 4 million readers and counting,” recently named Green River Distilling as the fourth-best tour on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.
Thomas said distilleries can now have offsite tasting rooms, which should increase their business.
Green River, the fourth-largest independent distillery in the state, produced a record 94,000 barrels of whiskey last year.
And that’s expected to grow, Burch said.
