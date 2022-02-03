Next week will see a major event for bourbon lovers.
Green River Distilling Co. will release its first Green River Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey in more than a century at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
“It’s the highlight of my professional career to be able to bring back this iconic brand,” Jacob Call, master distiller and director of operations at Owensboro’s Green River Distilling Co., said Thursday.
The event, which includes a three-day celebration, will be the biggest event the distillery has seen or will see for many years, he said.
Call is expecting national attention for the release, because Green River bourbon was known internationally before Prohibition.
Back then, it was called “The Whiskey Without A Headache.”
Today’s, it’s “The Whiskey Without Regrets.”
The original Green River distillery, built in 1885, burned in 1918, and then Prohibition went into effect, stopping all production.
The celebration kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 9, with Mayor Tom Watson declaring Thursday, Feb. 10, as Green River Day in Owensboro.
The city will create a special lighting of the Glover H. Cary Bridge that night with a short fireworks show at 8 p.m. to celebrate.
Call said a private party at the distillery at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 will unveil the reborn brand for the invited guests.
The distillery has created “a unique bottle” for the brand that collectors will want, he said.
It will be unveiled at the party.
There will also be a barrel auction to raise money for western Kentucky tornado relief, Call said.
At 10 a.m. Feb. 11, the distillery will give the public a chance to buy the new bourbon.
Call will be signing bottles all day until 6 p.m.
The distillery will be open with a “Bourbon, Bluegrass and BBQ” party.
A bluegrass band will be playing, barbecue samples will be handed out and bourbon will be available to purchase.
Kentucky Sports Radio will be broadcasting from the celebration from 10 a.m. to noon.
Call said Green River plans to release 10,000 cases — 120,000 bottles — of Green River bourbon this year in Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Indiana and Northwest Florida.
It will continue to add more states each year.
The bourbon sells for $38 at the distillery and a few dollars less at liquor stores.
Call said the distillery doesn’t want to compete with liquor stores.
Last year, he said, the distillery produced a record 94,000 barrels of bourbon and rye.
“We’re expecting awareness of our distillery to grow, and with that, we anticipate a record number of visitors this year,” Call said.
TheWhiskeyWash.com, which tasted a sample of Green River bourbon, said it is “almost the shade of maple syrup.”
It said, “The nose is highlighted by brown sugar and vanilla with a hearty amount of oak. Further in, you can also catch the scent of red apple and even a bit of oatmeal raisin cookie.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
