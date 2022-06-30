Green River Spirits and its Owensboro-based Green River Distilling Co. are being sold to Bardstown Bourbon Co. in July.
Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
And Holly Weyler, spokeswoman for Bardstown Bourbon, said no one from either company would be able to talk about it until the sale is final during the second week of July.
In 2014, what was then Terressentia Corp. bought the Charles Medley Distillers Kentucky distillery at 10 Distillery Road for $6 million and announced plans to spend $25 million to get the distillery, which hadn't produced bourbon since 1992, back into production.
Its bourbon was first called O.Z. Tyler.
In 2020, Terressentia bought the rights to the Green River bourbon brand, which had been dormant since 1918, and renamed the distillery and the company for the Green River brand.
That was the original name of the distillery in 1885.
In February, it re-launched its Green River bourbon to good reviews in the industry.
The company said it produced a record 94,000 barrels of whiskey last year.
That will increase in the future, officials said in February, and employment would also increase in bottling and warehousing.
There were 85 employees there earlier this year.
Bardstown Bourbon Company was also founded in 2014.
It says it "produces the highest-quality Kentucky bourbon and rye whiskey using some of the most sophisticated technology in the industry."
The distillery produces Discovery, Fusion and Collaborative Series bourbons as well as "custom production for other premier whiskey and bourbon brands through its one-of-a-kind Collaborative Distilling Program," the announcement said.
It says it is the "first Napa Valley-style destination on the famed Kentucky Bourbon Trail to combine distilling, culinary, and beverage expertise to create a modern, authentic bourbon experience."
Green River Spirits has set a goal of 50,000 visitors a year by 2027.
The announcement said, "The transaction will bring together two leading Kentucky bourbon producers into a strong, independent spirits company with a commitment to Kentucky whiskey."
Bardstown Bourbon says it distills more than 7 million proof gallons annually and is "one of the top 10 distilled spirits producers in the country."
"We’re excited to forge this new partnership, which brings together two world-class teams and expands the breadth of our portfolio and the number of customers served," Mark Erwin, CEO of Bardstown Bourbon, said in the news release.
The sale includes Green River's spirits production facility in Charleston, South Carolina, which has a contract distillation business producing whiskey, rye, vodka, rum, gin, and flavored whiskey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.