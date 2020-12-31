Green River Distilling, Brew Bridge excited for mail-order sales

When Max Garvin, one of the founders of Owensboro-based brewery The Brew Bridge, adds a new beer, people who have wanted to try it have been prevented by distance.
“I know I have family and friends in Lexington (who say), ‘I really want to try that beer, but I won’t be in town for a month,’ ” Garvin said.
Also, visitors from out of state have said they wish they could get some of the Owensboro brewery’s beers when they’re back home.
Now, Brew Bridge and other breweries, distilleries and wineries across the state will be able to ship their products across the state, and to certain states that allow mailed shipments of alcoholic products, through a law that state legislators passed earlier this year.
House Bill 415 went into effect earlier this month after the regulations governing the law were written, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. Brew Bridge and Green River Distilling Co., in Owensboro, are planning to use the law to bolster their sales, officials said Wednesday.
But an official with Louisville-based Mile Wide Beer Co., which has a location in Owensboro, said the business is not interested in getting into the shipping business, for now.
“Doing it at scale would require somebody at least part-time putting together orders” and ensuring products were delivered, Mile Wide spokesman Scott Shreffler said Tuesday.
Jacob Call, master distiller and director of operations at Green River Distilling, said the business was approved Tuesday for a state permit to begin mail orders.
“We are definitely excited about it, especially with COVID, where people may not want to get out of the house and go shopping,” Call said.
“Probably starting in January, we’ll be able to ship our products throughout Kentucky,” Call said.
The distillery can also ship to states with reciprocal laws, including Nevada, Nebraska, Rhode Island, Hawaii, Connecticut, Arizona and Alabama, and the District of Columbia.
Call, who is a member of the Kentucky Distillers Association, said, “We pushed pretty hard to get (the bill) passed, to help all the distilleries in the state. We’ve got pretty high hopes for it.”
Garvin said Brew Bridge is in the process of readying for mail-order sales, and added that the brewery could start mail-order by the end of January.
Mail order is part of the effort to get Brew Bridge out to the public.
Garvin said the brewery is working to get its beers on tap at local restaurants.
Garvin said mail order presents a business opportunity to keep in touch with customers from out of town.
“Most of our customers are tourism-based,” Garvin said. Also, the law allows breweries to distribute their products without going through a large distributor, Garvin.
“It doesn’t make sense for a small brewery to go through a distributor,” Garvin said.
Shreffler with Mile Wide said shipping beer is not in the company’s business plan for now.
“We may take advantage of it at some point, but it’s not going to impact us right away” Shreffler said.
Also, there are considerations to shipping beer, such as it can’t be mailed when the temperature is hot and will affect the product, Shreffler said.
“It’s a huge thing for the distillery industry, but in the short term, it’s not going to be a big deal for us at Mile Wide,” Shreffler said.
Call said mail-order will be good for people looking for specialty products, such as limited edition bourbon and signature products.
“With our Yellow Banks brand that is doing quite well ... somebody in Pikeville can order Yellow Banks, and we could ship it right to them,” Call said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
