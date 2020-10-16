Owensboro’s Green River Distilling Co. has added another whiskey to its lineup.
Earlier this year, the distillery began making Wheel Horse Rye for Boston-based Latitude Beverage Co.
That was so successful that Latitude is adding Wheel Horse Bourbon to its lineup.
And it’s being made at Green River Distilling too.
Well, sort of.
The Green River name is used for whiskeys produced for Green River Spirits, the parent company.
When the distillery is producing whiskey for others, it uses Owensboro Distilling Co. for its name.
“They sold out of the rye and we’re making more for them,” Jacob Call, Green River’s master distiller and director of operations, said Thursday.
“It’s had some great reviews, including a 94 point rating from the New York International Spirits Competition,” he said.
For the new bourbon, Call said, “We hand-selected some barrels for them. It’s going to be a good bourbon.”
A news release says, “Wheel Horse Bourbon was aged between two and four years at Owensboro Distilling. It’s a straight bourbon whiskey made from a mash bill of 70% corn, 21% rye and 9% malted barley.”
It adds, “This whiskey is produced through the traditional sour mash method, distilled in copper stills and matured in hand-selected, 53-gallon, charred American oak barrels. It is non-chill filtered and bottled at 101 proof.”
“Launching Wheel Horse in partnership with Owensboro Distilling has been an exciting endeavor,” Terry Lozoff, Latitude’s spirits director, said in a news release.
He said, “Wheel Horse Rye has quickly gained a loyal following and has received several accolades. Owensboro Distilling is making fantastic whiskey, and this new bourbon is the perfect example of the high bar they’ve set as they fully re-enter the Kentucky bourbon scene.”
Call said, “Wheel Horse was one of the first national brands to show off our whiskey. We’re excited to partner with Latitude Beverage again on the release of Wheel Horse Bourbon. You’re going to love it.”
The new bourbon will be available in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Tennessee.
Both the rye and the bourbon have a suggested retail price of $27.99 for a 750ml bottle.
Call said he expects to announce a couple of new brands from Green River Spirits next month.
He said Green River bourbon won’t be back on the market until next year.
“But Owensboro will be excited about one of these new brands,” Call said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.