Green River Distilling Co. relaunched its signature Green River Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey with a private party for 250 people at the distillery Thursday night.
And at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, the company is inviting everybody to drop by for a “Bourbon, Bluegrass and BBQ” event, featuring music and barbecue — and a chance to buy the first Green River bourbon that’s been available in more than a century.
The event runs until 6 p.m., and Jacob Call, master distiller and director of operations, will be signing bottles until then.
Kentucky Sports Radio will be broadcasting from the celebration from 10 a.m. to noon.
Initially, the Green River brand will be in stores in Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Indiana and northwest Florida.
Within five years, Simon Burch, Green River Spirits’ chief executive officer, said he hopes the brand will be in all 50 states.
And then, the company will shoot for a worldwide market.
Between 1885 and 1918, when the distillery burned, followed by the start of Prohibition, Green River whiskey was known worldwide, winning major awards in Paris and Belgium.
Green River bourbon today is aged five years.
But Burch said some will be aged longer in the future, some will be bottled-in-bond — aged for at least four years and bottled at precisely 100 proof and made by one distiller at a single distillery in one season and then aged in a bonded warehouse — and the company will be making a Green River rye whiskey, as well.
He said he expects visitors to flock to the distillery, which is the western anchor of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, as the new brand picks up steam.
“We had 5,000 visitors a year before the pandemic,” Burch said. “I expect that to increase 10-fold in the next five years.”
50,000 visitors projectedIn other words, Burch anticipates 50,000 visitors a year by 2027.
The distillery, the fourth-largest independent distillery in the state, produced a record 94,000 barrels of whiskey last year.
That will increase in the future, Burch said, and employment will also increase in bottling and warehousing.
There are 85 employees now.
The new bourbon will sell for $34.99.
“We want it to be drunk, not collected,” Burch said.
The bottle, which has a unique shape, has a horseshoe on the bottom.
Call said the distillery auctioned 10 empty barrels Thursday to raise money for tornado relief in western Kentucky.
He said that five years from now, the people who buy the barrels will get the bourbon that would have been aged in them — all 300 bottles.
John W. McCulloch, who founded the distillery in 1885, traveled the world to promote it.
Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, said in a news release, “Visiting the Green River distillery in Owensboro is like stepping back in time to earlier days of bourbon production in the United States. Many bourbon lovers don’t realize that Owensboro and western Kentucky were among the most important regions for bourbon production in the 1800s. When you’re standing on the Green River campus, you’re standing on hallowed ground.”
The visitor center has added a Heritage Room, which is a museum for the distillery; a Yellow Banks Salon, which is dedicated to Kentucky corn producers; and a Twenty Barrel Saloon, which is the tasting room.
The name comes from the fact that McCulloch once traded 20 barrels of his whiskey for shares in the Forest Queen gold mine in Colorado.
Green River bourbon is 90 proof, made from 70% corn, 21% winter rye and 9% malted two- and six-row barley.
