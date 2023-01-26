Green River Distilling and Matt Weafer, owner/chef at Niko’s Bakery, are partnering to create the distillery’s first Valentine’s party at 6 p.m. Feb. 10.
“We’ve done Halloween parties and Derby parties in the past,” Nicole Ebelhar, the distillery’s manager of visitor experience, said this week. “But this is our first Valentine’s party.”
She said Weafer is preparing three courses to pair with the distillery’s bourbon.
He said the first course will be beet-and-bourbon-poached pears with goat cheese, local greens, watermelon radish and browned butter vinaigrette.
It will be paired with a Gold Rush cocktail — Green River Bourbon Whiskey, lemon juice, honey simple syrup and ginger beer garnished with a Luxardo cherry and lemon peel.
The second course will be Prime Rib Oscar style with lump crab meat, béarnaise, whipped Yukon gold potatoes and asparagus paired with a Boulevardier cocktail — Green River Bourbon Whiskey, Campari and Sweet Vermouth garnished with an orange peel.
Dessert will be a chocolate mousse tart with fresh berries and whipped cream paired with a Chocolate Raspberry Old Fashioned cocktail — Green River Bourbon Whiskey, chocolate bitters, demerara sugar and raspberry preserves garnished with a fresh raspberry and Trunnell’s Farm Market chocolate bourbon fudge made with Green River Bourbon Whiskey.
Ebelhar said a cash bar will also be available with additional cocktails, beer and wine.
Only 100 tickets are available and, she said, “sales are already strong, and we just started selling them Monday.”
The dress code is “Sunday best,” Ebelhar said.
Clint Campbell, a local musician, will perform at the party.
• The distillery now offers three types of tours — Distillery Tours: Monday — Saturday, 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Sit and Sip: Monday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; and a Barrel Thieving Tour: Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p. m.
It’s located at 10 Distillery Road in northwestern Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.