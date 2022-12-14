On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 318 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region for the week of Dec. 5-11 — a decrease of 60 cases from the previous weekly report.
Daviess County saw a decline, with 150 cases reported compared to the previously reported 214 cases.
Hancock County reported six new cases, McLean County rose to 18 new cases and Ohio County reported 22 new cases, a decrease of 13.
There were six COVID-19-related deaths in the district, all in Daviess County.
The district averaged 45.4 new COVID-19 cases a day.
Hancock County is classified as having low COVID-10 community levels, while Daviess, McLean and Ohio counties are reported as having medium COVID-19 community levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.