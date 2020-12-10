Green River Distilling Co. is releasing three new Kentucky-inspired bourbons in time for Christmas and New Year’s.

One of them — Yellow Banks — has been available for more than a month.

The distillery describes it as a Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey made with 100% Kentucky-grown corn and developed in collaboration with the Kentucky Corn Growers Association.

A portion of the profits is going to corn research.

Humble Bee, one of the new bourbons, is made “with a touch of honey harvested from the distillery’s farm-raised bees.”

The distillery says it “has a rich caramel, honey and vanilla aroma with a delicate balance of floral, herbal and nutty cocoa notes.”

A portion of profits will be donated “to help preserve a healthy bee ecosystem,” a news release says.

The third new bourbon is Ladder #9 — “sweet and spicy, made with natural cinnamon flavor. It has a bold cinnamon aroma and upfront heat, followed by a lingering sweetness,” the news release says.

It says, “The whiskey was crafted as an expression of gratitude to the local firefighting community.”

The bourbons are being distributed by Heidelberg Distributing Co.

Joshua Mulberry, general sales manager for Heidelberg, said the company’s “culture is one of celebration. When you celebrate, we’re there. With that, we are proud to celebrate the newly revived Green River Distilling Co. by partnering up on the launch of these incredible new brands.”

Jacob Call, Green River’s master distiller and director of operations, said, “Owensboro has a rich bourbon heritage and we’re proud to be a part of it. We’re thrilled to share these three new whiskeys exclusively with the local community thanks to Heidelberg Distributing Co.”

270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.