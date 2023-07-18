Green River Distilling Co. will release its first publicly available Green River Full Proof Single-Barrel bourbon on Friday.
Bottles will be available for purchase exclusively at the distillery’s gift shop at 10 Distillery Road in northwestern Owensboro beginning at 1 p.m. that day.
People can begin lining up to purchase a $59.99 bottle at 11 a.m.
Tickets to purchase a bottle will be handed out at noon.
Master Distiller Aaron Harris will sign bottles from 1 to 3 p.m.
The new bourbon is 119 proof.
Its mashbill is comprised of 70% corn, 21% rye and 9% malted barley.
All barrels are aged a minimum of five years.
This barrel was selected from Warehouse B by Harris, who describes it as “a rousing blend of spirituous vanilla and baking spices, coating the palate with creamy honey and a distinct finish.”
He said, “I spend a lot of time perusing the finest barrels in a score of Green River rickhouses. Warehouse B is loaded with honey barrels, and this initial release is no exception.”
More single-barrels will be released at various times throughout the year, the distillery says.
Single-barrel bourbons are seen as a premium class of whiskey. Each bottle comes from one aging barrel instead of a blended mix of bourbons from different barrels.
Green River bourbon is now in 25 states.
The distillery’s announcement says that “a limited number of single barrels will be available annually for purchase by the barrel to select on- and off-premise retailers. Each retailer will be able to hand-select their unique single barrel on-site at the historic Green River Distillery.”
The announcement said that a limited number of people can join an exclusive VIP tour at either 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Friday.
The tour, led by Harris, will include a tasting of several bourbons including the Full Proof Single Barrel release and a visit to Warehouse B, which is not available to the general public.
VIP tours are $120 per person and include a take-home bottle of Green River Full Proof Single Barrel.
The distillery says it welcomed nearly 10,000 visitors last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.