ROMP fans have been signing a Green River Spirits barrel at the bluegrass festival in Yellow Creek Park for several years now.
And Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, says, “The No. 1 question we get at our visitor information tent is, ‘When can I buy what’s in that barrel?’ ”
After ROMP ends each year, the barrel is taken to Green River Distilling, filled with bourbon and put in a rickhouse to age.
Kirk said fans will no longer have to ask when they can buy the bourbon.
Green River Distilling will release its first ROMP single-barrel bourbon on June 20 — one day before ROMP starts in Yellow Creek Park with acts like Old Crow Medicine Show, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and Sam Bush.
“We’re so excited that through a collaborative effort with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and Green River Distilling Company, the initial barrel is ready to roll and, more importantly, taste,” Kirk said.
Nicole Ebelhar, manager of visitor experience at Green River Distilling, said, “We are excited for this first single barrel release in partnership with Visit Owensboro and ROMP and look forward to additional releases in the coming years.
“This is a project we started in 2018, so it’s great to see it come full circle with the release of this delicious, full-proof bourbon.”
The bourbon is 110 proof.
It will be available at the Green River Distilling gift shop, 10 Distillery Road, for $59.99 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 20.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, which stages ROMP each year, said, “People are drawn to bluegrass music because it’s authentic, unique and grounded in Kentucky roots and culture. The same can be said for Kentucky bourbon, so we are excited to see our hometown distillery releasing a special edition ROMP bourbon to celebrate 20 years of the ROMP Festival in Owensboro.
“It’s just one more reason to fall in love with ‘The Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.’ ”
“There’s definitely some musical notes to this incredible bourbon,” Kirk said. “This will be one of those bottles that all bourbon and bluegrass enthusiasts will want to get their hands on.”
