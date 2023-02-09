Earlier this week, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association announced that its Kentucky Bourbon Trail passed the 2 million mark in attendance for the first time last year.
The announcement said that the 2.13 million visits shattered the previous record of 1.7 million set in 2019 before the COVID pandemic hit.
That marked a 38% increase in attendance.
And Owensboro’s Green River Distilling Co. saw similar results.
“We saw a record number of 9,500 visitors in 2022, a 34% increase from 2021,” Nicole Ebelhar, manager of visitor experience, said of the visitors. “As we prepare to launch the Green River brand into 21 additional states and expand our product line in 2023, we anticipate these numbers to continue to grow.
“We look forward to sharing our story and our community with even more visitors in the years to come.”
In 2019, 5,308 people toured the distillery as part of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail experience.
That was up from 4,817 the year before.
When COVID hit, tours were cancelled for months.
A year ago, Simon Burch, who was then Green River Spirits’ chief executive officer, said he expects to see 50,000 visitors a year touring the distillery by 2027.
Later in 2022, the distillery was sold to Bardstown Bourbon Co., a division of Pritzker Private Capital.
Mark Erwin, the CEO, said then that things will only get better in the future.
Green River is the western anchor on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.
Erwin said tourism and the Bourbon Trail are more important to small distilleries than to the larger ones.
Visitors help spread the word on their bourbons, he said.
“This is how we grow our brands,” Erwin said.
In 2021, TheTravel.com, a website that says it serves “a community of 4 million readers and counting,” said Green River Distilling Co. had the fourth-best distillery tour of the 18 distilleries on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.
That was in an article headlined, “These Are The Best Bourbon Tours In Kentucky Worth Your Cocktail Hour.”
