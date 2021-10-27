The Greenville Merchants' Christmas Open House will run from Nov. 13-Nov. 21 in downtown Greenville.
Local businesses will be selling unique gifts, decor and delicious treats, as well as offering holiday cheer.
For a complete list of businesses participating, visit the Greenville Tourism Commission Facebook page.
