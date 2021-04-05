The Greenville Tourism Commission has canceled this year’s Squash & Gobble Art Bazaar and Fall Festival due to concerns with crowd control while the community is still in the midst of the pandemic.
The fall festival, which has been taking place annually since 2009 — except for last year when it was also canceled due to COVID-19 — typically garners a crowd of more than 10,000 over the course of the weekend. The event, which usually takes place in September, attracts artisans from all over Kentucky and the tri-state who come to sell their wares in downtown Greenville.
In its first year, there were about 50 vendors and the last festival in 2019 had more than 180 booths.
Colbi Ferguson, tourism commission executive director, said there are plans to continue the festival once the threat of the coronavirus is in the rearview mirror.
“It is one of the community’s, and my commission’s, favorite events,” she said. “It has certainly become the signature event for Greenville. We look forward to having it again when it is safe to gather in large crowds of 10,000-plus.”
Food, art demonstrations, music and activities for children and families make this a busy event from year-to-year, which is why the tourism commission has opted to cancel.
In an emailed letter, the commission said after months of discussions with officials from the city and Muhlenberg County, along with law enforcement, first-responders and medical professionals, the logistics of crowd control became an issue.
“We honor and respect their guidance on this matter,” the letter said. “With that said, it is with very heavy hearts that we are announcing the cancellation of the 2021 Squash & Gobble Art Bazaar and Fall Festival.”
Commission members went on to say in the letter that the decision was not made lightly and was made at least five months in advance of the event to be courteous of artisans and community partners. The event is a months-long planning process, and without knowing what kind of regulations may be in place at the time of the event makes it difficult to move forward with those plans.
“Every alternative has been explored, but most require significant downsizing which would impact the success of future events,” the letter said.
In place of the festival, the commission is planning other ways for the community to get together at smaller events.
Ferguson said there are currently plans for smaller events for the fall season, including a new one that will be five days long and include a 5K race. More details about that event will be announced when contracts are finalized.
The commission is also bringing back Pumpkin Hollow again this year. During the inaugural event last year, pumpkins were available for pick up in downtown Greenville. Families decorated the pumpkins that were then placed along a trail at the city’s Brizendine Nature Park.
Also returning this winter will be the second-annual Tinsel Town Tour of Lights that takes place throughout the city.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
