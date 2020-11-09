Like most things this year, the Greenville Merchants’ Christmas Open House is not unscathed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and as such is being altered slightly this year to allow accommodate shoppers and store owners.
Colbi Ferguson, Greenville Tourism Commission Executive Director, said this year’s event will take place over the course of one week and two weekends. Typically it’s a one-day event, but this year from Nov. 14 through Nov. 21 shoppers will have the chance to get a jump-start on the holidays.
“We hoped that by spreading the event over a week it would provide a safer experience for shoppers and store owners as well,” Ferguson said. “This also gives shoppers a larger window frame to shop, and hopefully will cut down on larger crowds in stores.
There are at least 15 Greenville businesses that will participate in the event, which includes holding special hours for the week, as well as sales and deals, gift wrapping, and more.
Those businesses include On Main, My Sisters Stuff, Uncle Lee’s, LeeDawn Originals, Treasure House Antiques and Collectibles, The Screen Door, House of Onyx, and more. For the complete list of businesses visit tourgreenville.com.
To learn more about what each business will be offering during the event contact that business directly, or see the Greenville Tourism Commission Facebook page. Contact information for each business is available on the Tour Greenville website.
Ferguson said local stores have struggled through the coronavirus and subsequent shutdowns earlier this year, and she hopes shoppers will be able to visit the stores.
“We are happy to have the opportunity to promote our businesses and gear up for the holiday season,” she said.
Participating stores are also taking necessary precautions to ensure safe shopping, Ferguson said, with frequent sanitation and cleaning, and store capacity limits.
For more information visit the Tour Greenville website, or the Commission’s Facebook page.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.