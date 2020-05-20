An overnight fire in Greenville killed a woman and her 3-year-old daughter Tuesday morning.
The fire is not believed to be suspicious but is under investigation by the Kentucky State Police. The fire, in the 200 block of Wilson Street, killed Kristina Pyszka, 30, and the 3-year-old.
Phillp Groves, chief for the Greenville Fire Department, said firefighters were called to the Wilson Street home at 3:57 a.m. A KSP report on the incident says the fire is believed to have started in a bedroom.
Groves said the department dispatched nine units to the fire and they were at the scene for 4.5 hours.
Groves referred all other questions about the incident to KSP’s Madisonville post.
A KSP press release says detectives were called the home shortly after 5 a.m. Trooper Rob Austin, public affairs officer for KSP, said an investigation is normal with any fatal fire.
“The house on the outside was intact, so (firefighters) got it out before the house was destroyed,” Austin said.
Kristina Pyszka was pronounced dead at the scene. Psyzka’s daughter was transported to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, where she died later of her injuries, KSP reports say. Austin said he did not have the name of the juvenile.
“With this one, it doesn’t look suspicious,” Austin said. “No foul play is suspected.”
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
