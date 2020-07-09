Even though the Greenville Tourism Commission had to cancel its annual Saturdays on the Square concert series, the organization wanted to still offer entertainment opportunities for the community.
Thus, “Off the Record,” a virtual concert series, was born.
Colbi Ferguson, Greenville tourism commission director, said the concerts feature local artists, or artists who have ties to the Muhlenberg County area.
She said a lot of the artists were happy to have a chance to perform, as many of them have also had concerts and gigs canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited about it, and to be able to promote some of our local talent here,” Ferguson said. “These artists were so tickled to get up and play for somebody. They have enjoyed the opportunity just to get out and do it.”
The concerts are recorded and performed from the Felix E. Martin Jr. Hall stage. Each of the artists has the chance to play 15-20 minutes worth of music. The concerts will be posted on Facebook under @GreenvilleKYTourism at 6 p.m. each Saturday, with the first one taking place this weekend.
The musicians that are already lined up include, in no particular order, Seth and Ashley Mefford, Amber Fox, Joe and Stacy Hudson, Courtney Peavler, Eric Harper and more.
Ferguson said the Commission would not be able to offer this without the help and partnership of the Felix E. Martin Jr. Hall.
“They have been great to work with,” Ferguson said. “You know when you have an image in your mind of how you want something to look, and then you show up and it’s so much better? The concerts have been like that. It’s been really neat. (Felix E. Martin Jr. Hal) has definitely put a lot of work into it.”
Ferguson said the Commission also had to postpone its annual arts and crafts show that takes place each fall, Squash & Gobble. She said the organization is working on offering a virtual option for it as well, and for the community to stay tuned.
For more information about this concert series or upcoming events offered by the Commission, contact Ferguson at director@tourgreenville.com or by calling 270-338-1895.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.