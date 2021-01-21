The cities of Greenville and Powderly in Muhlenberg County are preparing for the beginning of alcohol sales in their communities to begin on Friday.
In November, residents in both cities voted to allow alcohol sales.
Greenville Mayor Jan Yonts said places that approve alcohol sales have to wait until 60 days after the election result is certified before sales can begin.
“On midnight, Jan. 22, it will go live and we will become a wet city,” Yonts said.
Powderly Mayor Bobby Creager said the businesses that apply there will officially be able to sell alcohol the same day.
When asked asked if there have been businesses interested in selling alcohol, Creager said five or six businesses have inquired about package alcohol sales.
“We have had more (interest) than I expected,” Creager said.
Once an applicant is approved by the state, Yonts said Greenville officials will issue the applicant a liquor license.
“It’s going to be restaurant sales and also package sales,” Yonts said. “Because of the size of our town, we can have two package stores.”
Greenville and Powderly join a list of cities and towns that allow alcohol sales. Central City and Drakesboro allow sales, and Bard’s Distillery in Graham can sell alcohol at their location and hold tastings, Yonts said.
The cities charge a fee for alcohol licenses.
Creager said Powderly will also get a percentage of the monthly total sales, which will go to the police department.
“It’s going to help the police quite a bit,” Creager said.
Yonts said allowing alcohol sales will benefit Greenville financially
“We’ll get the money for the sale of the license. The police and fire departments will also (reap) benefits,” Yonts said.
