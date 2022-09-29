Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday that the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) will award $1,686,338 to four projects in western Kentucky through the States' Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP).
The city of Greenville in Muhlenberg County is one of the recipients, with it slated to receive $387,772 to improve its wastewater treatment plant and create capacity for future economic development.
