The city of Greenville received nearly $2 million in funds Monday to make wastewater treatment improvements that will benefit residents, and the county’s industrial park.
The $1.94 million grant was part of $4.7 in grants announced Monday by Gov. Andy Beshear for several western Kentucky cities and counties. The funds come for the Delta Regional Authority, which “works to improve economic opportunity and create jobs in 252 counties and parishes in the eight-state Delta region,” according to a press release.
Beshear announced the grant awards Monday at a ceremony that included several western Kentucky officials, including Greenville Mayor Jan Yonts.
“Even though we are dealing with the crisis of the moment, which is COVID, we are planning for the future,” Beshear said.
Greenville’s grant will be used to make improvements to the Powderly Wastewater Treatment Plant. The grant will “improve the plant and support future economic development in the area,” the press release said.
“This investment is projected to improve service for 2,646 folks,” Beshear said, adding that clean water “is a basic human right.”
Yonts said the grant will position the county’s industrial park for future development.
“This is going to help us with our industrial park to ensure, when someone comes to the industrial park, we’ll have the infrastructure waiting for them, and we are ready,” Yonts said.”... When the hospital decides to build a new hospital next to the medical center, we will be ready for them.”
Eleven projects received funding through Delta Regional Authority’s Kentucky area. Dennie Keene, commissioner for the state Department for Local Government, said the projects are important to the region.
The projects “will strengthen the region’s ability to compete nationally and internationally, and be resilient through future economic and natural adversities,” Keene said.
