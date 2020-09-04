Greenville UMC celebrating bicentennial Sunday

Greenville United Methodist Church will celebrate its 200th anniversary on Sunday.
Stewart Wade, bicentennial coordinator, said Bishop Leonard Fairley of the Kentucky Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church will speak at the 10 a.m. service and then help with the dedication of a Kentucky Historical Marker celebrating two centuries of Methodism in Greenville at 11:15 a.m.
Wade said a potluck dinner that would have been part of the celebration has been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
He said planning for the celebration began 18 months ago.
Several historical items will be displayed inside the church, Wade said.
The church traces its origins to a visit by Peter Cartwright, a Methodist circuit rider, in 1820.
Cartwright’s growing opposition to slavery soon saw him leaving Kentucky and moving to Illinois, where he served two terms in the Illinois General Assembly — in 1828 and 1832.
His claim to fame came in 1846, when he lost a race for Congress to a former Kentuckian named Abraham Lincoln.
Greenville UMC’s history says that the first church building was erected in 1837 on the corner of East Main Cross and Mill Street.
That wooden structure was replaced with a brick building in 1894.
And that building was replaced in 1921.
Today, it’s the home of First Christian Church.
The current United Methodist Church was built in 1920-21 on North Main Street and is celebrating its centennial.
The Education Building was added in 1964.
The south entrance, offices, choir room and parking lot were constructed in 2003.
