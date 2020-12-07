The pandemic is forcing the Greenville Tourism Commission to think outside the box this year to continue providing safe and wholesome family events this year.
It transitioned its annual arts and crafts show to a virtual event, and presented the city’s first-annual Pumpkin Hollow Trail showcasing hundreds of pumpkins for the community to view at their own leisure.
Now the commission has kicked off its first-ever Tinsel Town Light Tour that began Saturday and continues through Jan. 10.
The three-mile driving tour will be scattered throughout the town and feature more than 30 holiday scenes, according to Colbi Ferguson, the Greenville Tourism Commission’s executive director.
“We wanted to revive that old holiday tradition of everybody loading up in the vehicle and driving around and seeing lights,” Ferguson said.
She said the light displays will rival what can be found in Gatlinburg or at Patty’s 1880’s Settlement, and that the commission, along with area businesses and organizations, have chipped in to make it a light show to remember, making this a “community event.”
“Typically this time of year we are all hands on deck planning and organizing our Christmas parade, but unfortunately COVID has hampered that plan,” Ferguson said.
After the success of the city’s Pumpkin Hollow Trail in October, Ferguson said commission members were looking for something families could enjoy safely on their own time.
Ferguson said the tourism commission is hopeful it will be able to present the Christmas parade in 2021, along with this light display, which will likely become an annual event.
A map of the Tinsel Town Tour of Lights will be available for download or for digital viewing from the Greenville Tourism Facebook page, or on its website, tourgreen ville.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
