While Greenwell Chisholm Printing Co. has more than 100 years of history in the Owensboro community, fourth generation Owner Brian Greenwell is looking toward the future.

“I felt a responsibility to try and push our company on some green initiatives and continue to reduce our carbon footprint and help promote a more sustainable future for everybody,” Greenwell said.

One of those initiatives is the installation of 132 solar panels on the company roof. The panels were installed by the Whitesville-based company Driven Solar on Friday, which was also Earth Day.

“That is something we have been working on for about a year in planning and it is all coming to fruition now,” he said.

The solar panels being installed on a day dedicated to preserving the Earth and its resources wasn’t planned, Greenwell said.

“It was completely a coincidence,” he said. “They were going to install them last week and with the bad weather that came, it pushed all their timelines back a week and it just kind of worked out this way. It was kind of meant to be.”

While Greenwell declined to say just how much the panels cost, he did say he believes it is worth the financial investment.

“When you crunch the numbers, the return on investment pays for itself in approximately five years,” he said.

“It is an initial investment, but then after those five years it is basically producing free electricity.”

While the initial 132 panels will reduce the amount of electricity used by Greenwell Chisholm Printing Co. by 35%, Greenwell said he has higher goals than that.

A recent 10,000-square-foot expansion was completed at its facility, and the roof of the building was designed to slope southwards at an angle to maximize the potential for additional solar panels.

“We actually have enough space on that one roof, if we wanted to add additional panels over the next few years, we could completely offset 100% of our electrical usage,” Greenwell said. “That is the goal. That is where I want to get to.”

In addition to the new solar panels, Greenwell said the company has also switched its entire facility to Led lighting, instituted a paper and cardboard recycling program and has been utilizing biodegradable ink for about five years now.

“I have always been in favor of teaching that stewardship of the earth and the land to the next generation,” he said. “I try to set a good example for my son and daughter because I think we are leaving behind the earth to the next generation. And we want to try to do that in a manner in which we can leave it behind hopefully better shape than we inherited it.”