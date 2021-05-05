The Owensboro-based Greenwell Foundation is accepting applications for its 2021 grants.
The foundation supports programs that offer “assistance to the poor, disadvantaged and most challenged citizens of Owensboro and Daviess County, in a manner that will bring positive and lasting change to their lives.”
The grants go to not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organizations.
Letters of intent to apply are due May 31.
They can be submitted on the organization’s website — www.greenwellfoundation.com.
The foundation board will then invite the selected organizations to submit the completed application by July 1.
The organization said award amounts are typically about $10,000 each.
Last year, it awarded $5,000 each to four area organizations.
The grants went to the Owensboro Family YMCA; CrossRoads, a walk-in homeless shelter for women and children; Fresh Start, an organization that provides transitional housing for women and children; and Puzzle Pieces, an activity day center for people with intellectual disabilities.
Marcia Carpenter, a foundation board member, said the foundation has given more than $550,000 in grants over the past 12 years.
The four that received last year’s grants were the only applicants, she said.
The foundation was created by the late George Greenwell, the mortgage banking pioneer whose Owensboro-based Lincoln Service Corp. laid the foundation for what’s now U.S. Bank Home Mortgage.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
