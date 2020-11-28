The Owensboro-based Greenwell Foundation awarded $5,000 each to four area organizations recently.
The grants went to the Owensboro Family YMCA; CrossRoads, a walk-in homeless shelter for women and children; Fresh Start, an organization that provides transitional housing for women and children; and Puzzle Pieces, an activity day center for people with intellectual disabilities.
Marcia Carpenter, a foundation board member, said it has given more than $550,000 in grants over the past 12 years.
Organizations can apply for the grants, she said.
“And we research the needs in the community and invite some to apply,” Carpenter said.
The four that received this year’s grants were the only applicants, she said.
Carpenter said the foundation was “George Greenwell’s baby when he retired.”
Greenwell was the mortgage banking pioneer whose Owensboro-based Lincoln Service Corp. laid the foundation for what’s now U.S. Bank Home Mortgage.
In January 1961, he created Lincoln Federal Savings & Loan in Owensboro.
Then in 1976, Greenwell created Lincoln Service Corp., a mortgage banking subsidiary.
In 1981, he sold the savings and loan and its $96.3 million in assets to Greater Louisville First Federal Savings & Loan, which then became Great Financial Federal.
Greenwell went on Great Financial’s board and remained chairman of Lincoln Service until 1994.
Great Financial Mortgage was sold to Star Bank in 1998.
Star Bank became Firstar and now U.S. Bank.
The foundation supports programs that offer “assistance to the poor, the disadvantaged and most challenged citizens of Owensboro and Daviess County, in a manner that will bring positive and lasting changes to their lives,” its website says.
Awards can range from $5,000 to $15,000.
