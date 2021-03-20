Country singer Lee Greenwood will join the Owensboro Symphony on June 5 for a free concert in McConnell Plaza across from the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Owensboro/Waterfront.
The 78-year-old singer is best known for his 1984 song “God Bless the U.S.A.”
It became popular again during the Gulf War in 1991 and after the September 11, 2001, attacks.
The song reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Greenwood has appeared in Owensboro several times through the years at the old Executive Inn Rivermont.
The symphony’s “Summer Salute” begins at 7 p.m. on June 5.
Troy Quinn, music director and conductor, said he was “thrilled to have the orchestra together again performing with this country music legend.”
He said the “Summer Salute” will celebrate the community and the leaders who “have worked so diligently to guide us through such an unprecedented time.”
The concert has been designed to conform to social distancing guidelines.
People attending are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
Food trucks will be available.
“It’s going to be an awesome evening to connect with family and friends for an uplifting concert,” Gwyn Payne, the symphony’s CEO, said of the event. “After this past year, we are all ready to get together and enjoy some great music.”
There are two options for reserved pod seating for those who want it.
The $1,000 Conductor’s Circle includes a table for eight with dinner provided by Lure Seafood and Grille, table service for cash bar, a 25% discount at the Hampton Inn and access to private restrooms.
Guests can choose one of three meal options.
For $500, people can reserve a table and chairs for eight.
To make reservations, call 270-684-0661 ext. 111.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.