Breaking the Cycle, the mentor youth program that meets twice monthly at the Dugan Best Recreation Center, is looking for more male students to join the group.
The program, which was created in 2018 by Owensboro High School alumni and current Kentucky State University senior Brionna Greer, seeks to inspire young boys and girls in the area. It meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the center, and all students ages 9-17 are invited to participate at no cost.
Discussions center around building resumes, ACT prep, how to dress for interviews and more. Students also have the chance to interact with professional adults and mingle with their peers in a safe atmosphere. They play games, and do crafts, and discuss the importance of achieving goals and reaching dreams.
Students also have the opportunity to visit college campuses, which is something Kaysie Harrington, an Owensboro High School senior, said was particularly beneficial for her.
“It showed me life beyond Owensboro and provided me motivation to experience it myself,” she said.
Greer created the group because of the violence she has witnessed among teens, and death by gun violence. Some of her lessons focus on mental health and the importance of writing down and expressing worries and stressors, and seeking help when needed.
About 15 students currently participate in Breaking the Cycle, but Greer is seeking more young men to join, specifically high school boys who can be role models for the younger ones in the group.
She also is preparing a summer program that is expected to start in mid-June. Enrollment for that program will be May 1-June 1. School has been hectic this school year, so she hopes a summer program will provide an outlet for students.
“It will be focused on bonding and fellowship,” she said, adding that students will be doing events for special occasions like Father’s Day and Independence Day.
Mike Gray, director of Dugan Best, said the program has been a good experience for young people and he can see the positive benefits it has on them.
The program is always accepting donations, monetary or in-kind to help them continue their mission of bettering the lives of minority youths in Owensboro.
Youths who are interested in becoming a member of this group, or those interested in becoming involved or donating, can message Greer via Facebook at Breaking the Cycle, or email her at breakingthecycle2019.20@gmail.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
