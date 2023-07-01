Owensboro Community & Technical College has selected Grae Greer to become the next theatre arts program coordinator.
Greer began as an adjust professor in 2021 at OCTC before applying for the full-time position.
“I believe in the format of a community and technical college,” she said. “I can see the value of what they’re doing and I want to help that grow and continue.”
Greer has already established projects at OCTC in her time there, but she’s also been continually thinking of new ways to expand and is preparing for the upcoming school year.
“I’m working with staff members to get the branding where it needs to be and we’ve already picked a season for next year,” she said. “We’ve officially become a resident user with the RiverPark Center where we will perform at least one show a year there.”
Now that she is in a full-time position at the school, Greer is ready to be on OCTC’s campus more.
“Usually I would see the students and then leave,” she said. “Now I’m able to be more involved in the decisions and programming.”
Greer is working to evolve the theatre program across different aspects of the campus.
“I want to expand what we do across other departments,” she said. “We have a great technical theatre department and I want us to expand to the carpentry and welding departments to allow the students to be well-rounded creatives.”
More from this section
Greer said she has noticed OCTC students’ unique qualities such as drive and motivation.
“I don’t want to work at a four-year university because I love the community college format,” she said. “There are people of all different walks of life — some feel lost and don’t know what to major in, others are coming back to school after 10 years and some may even be older students.”
Greer said the student drive is unlike that of other competitive art programs at universities.
“The students at OCTC are there to learn, even if they don’t have any experience,” she said. “It’s exciting to see that passion and dedication to learning.”
As for OCTC itself, Greer said the college is “very hands-on.”
“I love that OCTC listens to the needs and concerns of students,” she said. “When a student asks for help or is looking for advice, they find the resources either on campus or in the community.”
Greer said OCTC encourages its students to be part of the community.
“OCTC wants students to be career ready or to continue in their education,” she said. “It’s all about creating a supportive environment and I’m in awe of it every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.