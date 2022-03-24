Grae Greer, director of marketing and education at the RiverPark Center, stressed the importance of having a vibrant arts community while speaking Wednesday at the Owensboro Rotary Club luncheon in Rogers Hall at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Greer is an Owensboro native and graduate of Marshall University. Her career began when she received a contract with the Titan Theatre Company in Queens, New York.
She was one of the nine members in the company. Her primary involvement was working with touring children’s shows and events in the city, such as bringing the works of William Shakespeare into the schools and community centers.
Greer said she was teaching at The Metropolitan Museum of Art when she had a thought about how she could make a bigger difference.
“The impact that I could be making would be greater anywhere else other than New York City,” she said.
From there, Greer made her way back to Owensboro, with plans to stick around for a few months before heading back to the Big Apple.
After speaking to some parents about auditions for a local production of “Annie,” where only 50 out of 200 children were cast, leaving a large majority of kids without the opportunity to experience theatre, Greer extended her stay in Owensboro to help put on one show to give kids a chance to be showcased.
“That absolutely broke my heart,” said Greer of the children who were going to be left out.
Eventually one show turned into more, and Greer never moved back to New York City.
“After that moment, I realized that our community is so large when it comes to our arts opportunities,” Greer said. “But that also means that our patron base is growing.”
Greer founded Bluegrass Children’s Theatre, which was originally based out of Century Christian Church, in 2018 after seeing a large group of children’s needs were not being met. She wanted to provide the chance for them to perform in smaller group productions.
The organization eventually became Bluegrass Community Theatre after Greer realized there was still a need for quality arts education and performance opportunities for everyone, while also providing private lessons and theatre classes, along with public performances.
Greer said theatre can be costly and is keen on “if you can’t come to us, we come to you,” noting an experience where a small family couldn’t attend a show, and the cast made a trip to perform in the family’s living room.
They also work with those that are planning to pursue a career in theatre by helping them with audition pieces to prospective colleges, assisting with résumés and even getting a demo reel of their work together in collaboration with Kevin Brown Media.
People are able to help sponsor a child through a $50 donation, which helps families with gas money to travel to rehearsals, printing out scripts and even raising funds to make costumes for future shows.
“What I love about BCT is not just that we are giving these kids the opportunities, but we are giving the community accessible theatre,” Greer said. “I do believe in making sure that everyone has the ability to let go and enjoy a show, for even just 45 minutes.”
Greer hopes that all of the arts organizations are able to come together to put on at least one show a year, and even a downtown festival where “we celebrate all of the arts.”
The arts also fill a need regarding mental health and wellness, especially for the younger ones, Greer said.
“(Theatre) is a place where they feel welcomed,” she said. “I know it’s a place for kids who are able to communicate how they’re feeling, they are able to collaborate with each other. It’s a place for them to grow into beautiful, emphatic and passionate human beings.”
Greer’s request for others to help BCT and the arts community is simple.
“Go see a show,” Greer said. “Even if it’s not BCT, support these kids, (and) support our adults.”
