Brionna Greer wants minority youths of Owensboro to know no dream is too big to achieve.
Greer, a senior at Kentucky State University and an Owensboro High School graduate, began a youth program at the Dugan Best Recreation Center in 2018 that seeks to inspire young boys and girls in the area. The program, called Breaking the Cycle, meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the center, and all students ages 9-17 are invited to participate for free.
Navigating such a group during a pandemic hasn’t been easy, but Greer and other organizers also offer virtual sessions for those students who are unable to attend in person.
The youth group was created, Greer said, because she witnesses violence within teens, death by gun violence, and kids not making smart decisions about their future. She teaches teens about what credit is, how to build good credit, and the importance of focusing on their goals. She also has guests from colleges come and speak with students about their experiences and the importance of higher education.
One of her favorite lessons was about mental health, she said, in which students were encouraged to write down their worries on a paper plate.
“We discussed some of those and then when finished, I told the girls to stomp their plate and let it go, and start new,” she said.
There are also plans for students to fill out job applications and discuss careers that don’t require degrees. They also will discuss filing taxes and education on black history, as well as peer pressure.
Kaysia Harrington, 17, an OHS senior, is part of the peer group. She said one of her favorite experiences was having the opportunity to visit Kentucky State University “because it showed me life beyond Owensboro and provided me motivation to experience it myself.”
Ilandra Wilson, 17, is also an OHS senior who is a part of the mentor group, who said she appreciates Greer and all she has done for the youths in the community.
“A part of my motivation is from Greer and her reassuring me to dream big,” Wilson said.
Mike Gray, director of Dugan Best, said it’s been a great experience watching the youth mentor group form and continue. He said kids who participate seem to be buying into what Greer is teaching them.
“They are doing a great job,” Gray said. “It’s a good thing, and she’s doing a great job.”
Greer said there is still room in the group, especially for males.
Youths who are interested in becoming a member of this group can message Greer via Facebook at Breaking the Cycle, or email her at breakingthecycle2019.20@gmail.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.