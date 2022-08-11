The Bible says, “Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.”
Mike Callas was a man, not an angel.
But friendly people who greeted him on Frederica Street in 1908 helped bring a real mover and shaker to town.
I wrote something about him for this year’s Voices of Elmwood production in September.
Callas was born in Dimitsana, a mountain village in Greece — about 15 miles from Olympia.
When he was 15 years old, Callas crossed the Atlantic Ocean alone on a ship bound for New York.
And for the next four years, the teen-aged Callas traveled across America with stops in San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Boston and Evansville, doing odd jobs to support himself.
In 1908, when he was 19, he found his home.
He had boarded a train in Evansville, going east through Kentucky for some reason.
When the train stopped in Owensboro, Callas decided to get off and walk downtown to see what the town looked like.
Before he had even reached the courthouse, he said he had been greeted by so many people that he went back to Evansville, packed up and moved to Owensboro two days later.
Callas started out as a bootblack and ran a billiards room.
Nobody then had any idea how big a man he would become here.
Like many Greeks back then, he wanted his own candy shop.
A few months later, after working hard and saving all he could, Callas opened Progress Candy Store on the southeast corner of Second and St. Ann streets.
When World War I broke out, he enlisted in the Army and saw action in three major battles in France.
When he returned to Owensboro, Callas helped other veterans start the James L. Yates American Legion Post.
But he wanted something bigger and grander than the candy store he had.
So, in 1921, he erected the Callas Building at 420 Frederica St. and opened his Callas Sweet Shop there.
His name is still carved in stone on the top of the building.
Before long, Callas had branched out into oil, which was big in the region then, and real estate.
And in the years ahead, he served on boards of the Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital, Owensboro Municipal Utilities, the Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, American Red Cross, the American Heart Association and Owensboro National Bank.
Callas ran his candy shop until 1954, when he retired to concentrate of his real estate and oil holdings.
On Oct. 22, 1962, he was sitting in his home at 516 Ewing Court when he suffered a fatal heart attack.
Callas was 73.
All that he achieved in Owensboro was a result of people who greeted a immigrant who shined shoes as warmly as they would have a millionaire.
Maybe we should continue doing that today.
You never know what that stranger might become.
