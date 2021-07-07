Dan Griffith has been re-appointed to the Kentucky Authority for Educational Television by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Griffith, former Owensboro Symphony CEO and a former member of the Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education, was first appointed to the board in 2017 by then-governor Matt Bevin.
These appointments are recent, but Griffith’s relationship with KET spans more than three decades.
“KET is a passion of mine, and it means so much to me,” and is very important to the commonwealth, he said.
“We have been blessed in Owensboro to have representation at KET.”
In 1987 Griffith joined the Friends of KET board of directors, which is a statewide network of volunteers for the organization. In 1990, he received the public television volunteer of the year award for his service to KET. From 1991-92 he served as president of the KET Friends Board, and in 2008 he received the KET Founders Award for volunteer service. Giffith also received the National Friends of PBS Grassroots Advocacy Award in 2010.
From 2019-20 he has served as the chairman of the KET Authority Board.
The governing body for KET is the Kentucky Authority for Educational Television. Griffith’s term will expire June 30, 2025.
Griffith said serving KET in this capacity is a way to represent the western part of Kentucky and Owensboro. Education and the arts are a part of his core beliefs, and he believes in KET’s mission.
Todd Piccilli, KET senior director of marketing and communications, said Griffith has been an important contributor to organization, and has been “a constant advocate” for it.
Griffith has served in various capacities, Piccilli said, “graciously volunteering his time and talents.
“He is the consummate advocate for KET’s mission and possesses a deep understanding of our services to the people of the commonwealth,” he said.
The organization is “extremely appreciative” of Griffith’s leadership as chair of the Kentucky Authority board, he said.
“And we know that his continued service on that board will help ensure Kentucky’s only statewide media remains an important and innovative source of information, educational resources and entertainment to Kentuckians of all ages,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.