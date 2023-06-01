Daviess County Public Schools announced Wednesday that Jo Beth Grigsby will serve as principal of East View Elementary School beginning July 1.
Grigsby will replace Sonya Simpson, who accepted a position at the district level.
For the last two years, Grigsby has worked as the assistant principal at Audubon Elementary School, but began her teaching career at East View.
“I’m coming up on 17 years with the district,” she said. “Fourteen of those were at East View as a teacher with one year as GAP coordinator.”
East View had been home to Grigsby and when the position opened, she felt called to apply.
“I have deep roots there,” she said. “I wanted to return to the people I knew, students I had worked with and the small town community that surrounds East View. I want to be an impact for them.”
Grigsby knew she wanted to be a teacher when she was a child.
“I played school growing up and always had the desire to lead in some way,” she said. “Both of my grandmothers worked in education, one was even a librarian where I went to elementary school.”
Grigsby loves working with children, but as an educator, she realized she enjoys working with adults as well.
“I began taking on student teachers and became a new teacher mentor,” she said. “I consider myself to be a motivator who thrives on serving others by listening and problem-solving with empathy.”
Even though she works as an administrator now, Grigsby said she is still able to teach.
“Sonya told me one time that I have a vision that goes across the building and that really meant something to me,” she said.
Grigsby hopes to touch the lives of many in her new role.
“If I want to have an impact on achievement across an organization, I want to collaborate with the families, staff and community so there’s a larger impact on the student body.”
There’s a lot about Audubon that Grigsby said she is going to miss.
“During my first days at Audubon, I realized they love kids big,” she said. “They say that to the students and they mean it. It’s very powerful to me.”
Grigsby wants to take what she has learned from the Audubon administration and staff with her to East View.
“I’m excited to take that with me and implement it there to help them grow,” she said. “My most important focus this year is to create a family culture at East View. I want to love and lead them.”
In 2006, Grigsby graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor of science in elementary education. She went on to receive a master of arts in education from Oakland City University in 2009. Most recently she obtained her principal degree in educational leadership in 2021 from the University of the Cumberlands.
Amy Shutt, assistant superintendent for human services in DCPS, said she has confidence that Grigsby will lead the school on a path where the staff and students will reach high academic achievement.
“She will facilitate the growth of an environment where every teacher can grow professionally and every student can reach their potential,” she said. “As a Future Leaders Academy alumni, Grigsby has demonstrated great leadership skills for many years and it is an exciting time to see her take steps on this new journey in the principal role.”
By selecting Grigsby for the role, DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said the district has identified that she is an “outstanding leader.”
“She is a hardworking, student-focused, experienced leader and an overall well-respected educator in our district,” he said. “Her energy, passion and enthusiasm coupled with her 14 years of teaching experience at East View Elementary School make her a great fit for the principal position.”
