The coronavirus pandemic has caused major changes in the 15th annual Grillin’ & Chillin’ BBQ Cookoff, scheduled for Sept. 18-19 at Diamond Lake Resort.
“The Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned event has been canceled,” Brian Smith, who owns the resort with his wife, Janice, said Friday. “But we’re having a backyard barbecue contest on Sept. 19.”
Kenny Jackson, one of the organizers, said, “We have room for 30 teams and we have 20 signed up so far.”
All are from the Owensboro area, he said.
Jackson said cooks who want to enter the competition can go to the Grillin’ & Chillin’ Facebook page for an application.
The entry fee is $25.
Jackson said the contestants will be barbecuing ribs and maybe one other meat that hasn’t been selected yet.
“We’ll pay the top five spots,” he said. “And we’re raising money for Puzzle Pieces.”
Puzzle Pieces describes itself as an “activity day center for individuals with intellectual disabilities ages 8 and up.”
Smith said the KCBS “didn’t tell us to cancel the sanctioned event, but their rules for this year made it prohibitive to continue.”
Jackson said, “We had six judges to a table. We would have had to limit it to two at a table. And there were a lot of other changes. It was going to be too cumbersome to meet all the new guidelines (because of the pandemic). Most of the big events have been canceled this year.”
All activities will be outdoors, he said, and will comply with all state guidelines for events during the pandemic.
A Facebook post said, “We are sad that Grillin’ and Chillin’ will not happen this year, but we look forward to the contest continuing in 2021.”
Last year, the KCBS competition at Diamond Lake, which is also the Kentucky State Championship BBQ Cookoff, drew 40 teams of cooks from seven states to compete for more than $10,000 in prize money and points in the national competition.
Roy Henry, owner of Owensboro-based Henry’s Boogalou BBQ Dip, started Grillin’ & Chillin’ in 2006 hoping to attract top barbecue cooks from around the country to Daviess County.
At the time, the Kansas City Barbeque Society said if 25 teams showed up for a competition, it would be a successful event.
Nearly 50 teams — 14 from Daviess County — participated in the first contest.
And more than 3,000 spectators came to watch.
Diamond Lake is at 7301 Hobbs Road near West Louisville.
