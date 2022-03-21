After 17 years — including two with pandemic restrictions — the Grillin & Chillin BBQ Cook-Off is evolving.
In the past, it’s always been a one-day event in September at Diamond Lake Resort in western Daviess County.
But this year, the backyard barbecue contest is growing to three events.
The first is at Diamond Lake on April 22-23.
The next will be in Central City for the Rods & Ribs Festival on July 29-30.
And the final cook-off returns to Diamond Lake on Sept. 16-17.
“It’s a points challenge,” Kenny Jackson, one of the organizers, said recently. “The team with the most points over the three events wins the first-place prize money. This encourages teams to come to all three events.”
In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit, 40 teams from as far away as Wisconsin competed for more than $10,000 in prize money in the competition sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society.
This year, the contest is not affiliated with the Kansas City group.
Jackson said there were just too many rules, and the fees were taking up too much money that could be spent on the cooking teams and donated to charity.
“We don’t make anything from it,” he said. “We’re all volunteers.”
In the past, some national teams came in $100,000 trailers that had been converted into barbecue kitchens.
Jackson said, “I’ve got around 20 teams coming so far. I expect to have 35 eventually.”
Teams registered so far are coming from Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Indiana and Texas.
Jackson said the event was canceled in 2020 and was so restricted last year that “it was such a hassle.”
One casualty of COVID was the People’s Choice judging, where the teams offered barbecue samples for sale.
People ate it and wrote down what they liked and didn’t like.
There were prizes for the winners.
“We can’t have the People’s Choice in April,” Jackson said. “But I hope we can in September.
“Teams can feed people if they want. They couldn’t even do that last year. But being outside, it’s more relaxed.”
Prize money depends on the entry fees.
But Jackson said he expects to have around $2,000 in prize money this year.
The event’s Facebook page says Jim Beam will be one of this year’s sponsors for all three events.
Grillin & Chillin was launched in 2006, the same year that the Kentucky General Assembly proclaimed Owensboro “The Mutton and Burgoo Capital of the World” and then-Gov. Ernie Fletcher proclaimed it the official Kentucky State Barbecue Championship, a designation it still holds.
Applications are available on the Grillin & Chillin Facebook page.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
