Audubon Area Community Services has been offering free public transportation for residents to get to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for around three months now, but transportation director Dan Lanham said it is a vital service year-round.
Transportation is offered through the AACS Green River Intra-County transit System, or GRITS.
Lanham said he doesn’t want limited transportation access to be a barrier to receiving the vaccine.
“In an effort to encourage people to get their vaccine, we’ve offered a free service to transport people that don’t have a way to get there,” he said. “We have seen that service be really helpful to people who may possibly be confined to a wheelchair or some other circumstance and they need help with public transportation. We’re glad to do that and we just encourage everyone to get a vaccine.”
Lanham said there are no qualifications to receive transportation through GRITS.
While ensuring residents who need transportation receive it during the pandemic is vital, Lanham said public transportation services are essential all the time.
GRITS covers transportation for three different Western Kentucky regions, which includes 22 counties, according to Lanham.
“For those people who don’t have access to a vehicle … that can transport them, they really have to depend on us to get them to the grocery store, their medical appointments, to therapy sessions,” he said. “Without public transportation and its ability to transport those people, they really have no alternative, so it’s important. We take people ... to their hair appointments, shopping, all sorts of things.”
The service began with a small grant in 1977, he said, with just seven vehicles in a partnership with Green River Area Development District.
Now, however, he said the service employs around 125 people and operates 120 vehicles, most of which are wheelchair accessible.
To schedule a ride with GRITS, call 270-686-1651.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
