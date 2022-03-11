The Green River Intra-county Transit System — better known as GRITS — is expanding its offices in the parking garage at 222 St. Elizabeth St. at a cost of $1.997 million.
Dirt work has already begun on the north side of the building, which faces Second Street.
Dan Lanham, transportation director for Audubon Area Community Services, said the one-story addition will create 4,826 square feet of additional office space.
“It’s going to look much nicer,” he said. “It will look like we belong down here.”
The exterior will feature limestone with red and blue panels.
When the construction of the $2.2 million parking garage began in 2005, Lanham said GRITS served seven counties with a budget of $3 million to $4 million.
Today, he said, “it’s 22 counties and a budget of $17 million.”
And the office staff has grown to 20 people.
GRITS, which serves counties from the Mississippi River to central Kentucky, has a total workforce of 120 people today, Lanham said.
He said, “We had a training room that we had to convert to offices. Now, we’ll have a training room again and more office space.”
The work will take about a year, Lanham said, “because we have to renovate the space we have now when we move into the addition.”
Federal money for the parking garage surprised local officials in 2003.
Then U.S. Sen. Jim Bunning put $3.5 million for it in the Senate’s version of the transportation budget that year.
A location for the garage hadn’t even been selected then.
Local officials finally selected the current site because it was near where the Executive Inn Rivermont was at the time.
The hotel closed in 2008.
But the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and the Owensboro Convention Center are nearby now.
